Annual Hyderabad Book Fair to be held from December 22

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: NTR stadium is all geared up to be abuzz with activity soon as the annual Hyderabad National Book Fair will be back in the city from December 22. Being conducted by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, the exhibition will end on January 1, 2023.

Over 300 stalls by various publishers and book houses from across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, are expected to participate in the fair. Apart from Telugu books, one can also find books in Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Tamil, and Kannada.

Books of all kinds will be displayed, including comics, drawing books, biographies, fiction of all genres, classical literature, and novels.

While the fair was earlier organised on a smaller scale due to the pandemic, organisers hope to increase footfall this year.

A donation box will be set up at the venue wherein interested people can give away old books, which will be donated to various libraries and government schools.