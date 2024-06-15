Another Sircilla weaver ends life due to financial problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 03:16 PM

Karimnagar: Unable to find work, a weaver died by suicide in Kothapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Saturday. Bollabathini Venkatesham (45) ended his life by jumping in front of a running train.

A native of Kothapalli, Venkatesham used to work on a powerloom in Sircilla textile town. As there was no work during the last six months in Sircilla, he returned to his native place. Venkatesham, who was facing troubles to run his family during the last few months, died by suicide due to financial problems.