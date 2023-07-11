Anti-farmer remark: Congress leaders too slam Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remark that there was no need of 24 hour free power supply to farmers is drawing flak from even Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy’s remark that there was no need of 24 hour free power supply to farmers is drawing flak from even Congress leaders, who are questioning his capacity to make such announcements. This is apart from the State-wide protest that the ruling BRS has launched against the Congress in the wake of Revanth Reddy’s comments.

Slamming the TPCC president, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reminded the TPCC president that it was the Congress party that staged protests demanding quality power supply for the farming community. Former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy during his padayatra in 2003 had assured that the Congress government would extend seven hours of free power supply to the farmers. The same was incorporated in the party manifesto after seeking permission from the then party chief Sonia Gandhi, he told vernacular news channels here on Tuesday.

Regarding the TPCC president’s remarks that majority of farmers owned less than three acres of land and three hours of power would be sufficient for cultivation, he said Revanth Reddy did not have statistics and might have got confused at the programme. Revanth Reddy should convene a press conference and correct his statements, he said.

Advocating the need for 24 hour free power supply, the Bhongir MP said farmers would use the power as per their requirements.

“As a star campaigner of Congress party, I am assuring that Congress will extend 24 hours free supply to farmers. There should not be any apprehensions in this regard,” Venkat Reddy said, adding that the issue would be discussed and finalized with AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others senior leaders and would be listed in the party manifesto in the ensuing elections.

Questioning the capacity of the TPCC president for making such remarks, Venkat Reddy said: “Revanth Reddy’s word is not the final word. Congress is a national party and PCC president is just a coordinator between party workers and the high command.”

Speaking to another news channel, the Bhongir MP was also very critical of the TPCC president announcing that Mulugu MLA Seethakka could also be made the Chief Minister if the Congress was elected to power. Stating that he would welcome a Dalit or ST leader to become the Chief Minister, Venkat Reddy however said leaders, who have been loyal to the party should be considered as first choice.

“If the party high command seeks my opinion, I would recommend Bhatti Vikramarka, Podem Veeraiah or Damodar Rajanarsimha, who have been loyal to the party for 30 years. The party high command will take a decision on such issues, not Revanth Reddy,” he said.