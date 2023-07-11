Anti-farmer remark: Farmers burns effigies of Revanth Reddy

BRS workers and farmers staged protests and burned effigies of Revanth Reddy across the erstwhile Nalgonda district for his remarks against free power to the agriculture sector.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:08 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Farmers were burning the effigy of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at Kethepally in Nalgonda district for his remarks against free power to the agriculture sector

Nalgonda: BRS workers and farmers staged protests and burned effigies of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy across the erstwhile Nalgonda district for his remarks against free power to the agriculture sector.

The statements by Revanth Reddy that three hours of power supply were enough for farmers has met with widespread opposition from farmers in the district. The farmers voluntarily participated in the protests held by the BRS across the district. In Nalgonda district, the BRS staged demonstrations and burnt effigies of Revanth Reddy at Kethepally, Neredugummu and other mandal headquarters.

In Suryapet district, farmers also staged a protest and burnt effigies of the TPCC president at Thungathurthy and Nagaram.