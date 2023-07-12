Anu Vaidyanathan brings BC: AD to Hyderabad

The show is scheduled on July 15 at Alt Space, Jubilee Hills.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:44 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Bringing her experience of being a mom to two kids, Anu Vaidyanathan is all set to share her comedic insights on parenthood through her show BC: AD (Before Children, After Diaper) in Hyderabad. The show is scheduled on July 15 at Alt Space, Jubilee Hills.

Not only is Anu an accomplished comedian, but she also boasts an impressive background as a triathlete, engineer, filmmaker, and author. Her relatable show resonates with parents, offering a humorous and entertaining perspective on the joys and challenges of raising children.

The show ‘BC: AD’ is about having children and how it changes your worldview. “I am a trained engineer and was a triathlete, which is nothing of the artistic. But in my first pregnancy I wrote a book, and what struck me is children are more receptive to colours and sound and anything other than what engineers can provide,” Anu told ‘Telangana Today‘.

This realisation guided her into exploring the world of arts, and what her theme is based around, the shift in her life took place after she had kids in life.

“I was into something different before having children and I went into a completely different direction after kids, where I was drawn towards film-making, writing, and comedy. This shift is what the theme of the show is based around,” she said.

This set is a reflection on the joys and struggles of being a parent, a woman, and a creative person in today’s society.

As part of her Indian tour, apart from Hyderabad, Anu will be performing in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi. “Hyderabad has always been a very special place for me and I can’t wait to come back and walk around the old city, shop bangles and eat biryani!” she added.