Anubhav Singh Bassi to perform live in Hyderabad

Prepare for an evening brimming with unstoppable laughter as Anubhav Singh Bassi is ready to grace the stage and tickle your funny bone this Saturday at Shilpakala Vedika.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:53 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: Get ready for an evening filled with uncontrollable laughter, as Anubhav Singh Bassi is all set to take the stage and tickle your funny bone on Saturday at Shilpakala Vedika.

Bassi, a lawyer turned UPSC aspirant turned entrepreneur turned stand-up comedian is coming to Hyderabad with his new stand-up special show ‘Kisi Ko Batana Mat’ as part of his India Tour 2023.

The event is organised by MG Productions with two shows one starting at 2:30 pm and another at 6:30 pm. The show will go on for 2 hours 30 minutes with seating on first come first serve basis.

After the great success of his previous show ‘Bas kar Bassi’, he is coming back to perform live on stage. This time, he is bringing a whole new set of funny stories and jokes that will keep you entertained.

The tickets are available at BookMyShow, with Phase 1 bronze entry starting from Rs.1500, Silver pass for Rs.1800, Gold Pass for Rs.2,200, Platinum Pass for Rs.2,700, Diamond and double diamond passes for Rs.3,300 and Rs.3,800 respectively.

While the bronze pass has been sold out for both the shows and phase 1 bronze has been sold out for the second show, other categories are seen to be filling up fast.

Gear up to enjoy a hilarious performance with casual conversation and hilarious content, Bassi’s style of comedy that will make you laugh uncontrollably and leave you in high spirits.