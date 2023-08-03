| Bharata Uvaca To Be Held On August 5 In Hyderabad

The event with ‘A Civilisation Speaks’ as the key theme will be held at Shilpakalavedika in Hitec City.

Hyderabad: Shankarananda Kalakshetra is organising ‘Bharata Uvaca’ on August 5 as a grand intellectual and cultural spectacle in Hyderabad, amid the country’s 75 years of Independence being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Featuring eleven heritage-centric TED-style talks interspersed by three classical performances, the event with ‘A Civilisation Speaks’ as the key theme will be held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec City, according to Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, Founder, Shankarananda Kalakshetra. For more details: www.bharatauvaca.com

The participant speakers include J Sai Deepak, Shantanu Gupta, Chitra Madhavan in the first session, Gautam Chikermane, Monika Halan, Anuraag Saxena, Anupama Kylash in session-2. The session-3 will have Aarabhi group, Prshant K Lahoti, Muneet Diman and Shefali Vaidya while the line-up for session-4 include Kalpana Ramesh, Anand Narasimhan and a dance choreography by Shankarananda Kalakshetra.