AP: Arogyasri free treatment increased up to Rs 25 lakh

Health and education should be made available to people as a matter of right and it was the responsibility of the government to protect the rights, said YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Amaravati: The limit of free medical treatment under Arogyasri scheme has been increased up to Rs 25 lakh and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will inaugurate the programme on December 18.

Addressing a review meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister described this as a historic decision.

Health and education should be made available to people as a matter of right and it was the responsibility of the government to protect the rights, he pointed out. The government had put in a lot of effort in this direction from the day it assumed charge and the amount spent under YSR Arogyasri is the best example, he said, and added that free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under Arogyasri scheme was being taken up as part of this.