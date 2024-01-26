| Ap Assembly Elections Pawan Kalyan To Contest From Razole And Rajanagaram

AP Assembly Elections: Jana Sena to contest from Razole and Rajanagaram

Jana Sena forged an alliance with TDP to contest assembly elections in the state which are scheduled to be held this year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 01:01 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced that his party would contest in two seats from Razole and Rajanagaram in the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena forged an alliance with TDP to contest assembly elections in the state which are scheduled to be held this year.

Pawan Kalyan had a disastrous electoral debut in Andhra Pradesh as he lost from both the Assembly seats he contested in 2019.

In Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district, Pawan lost to YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) T. Nagireddy by over 16,000 votes.

The actor also tasted defeat in Bhimavaram constituency in West Godavari district where Grandhi Srinivas of YSRCP emerged victorious with over 8,000 votes.