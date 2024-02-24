AP Assembly Polls: TDP-Janasena release first list of candidates

Speaking at a press conference in Undavalli, Naidu emphasized the strong partnership between TDP and Janasena. He stated that Janasena's participation strengthens their coalition and expresses confidence in their combined performance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 12:45 PM

Hyderabad: In a major development ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan jointly released the first list of candidates on Friday. The TDP announced 94 candidates while Janasena announced 5 candidates.

As per the alliance agreement, Pawan Kalyan led Janasena is set to contest in 24 assembly seats and three Parliamentary seats.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan hinted at the possibility of a broader alliance by stating that the seat allocation was done “keeping BJP in mind.” This suggests that negotiations for a tripartite alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP are ongoing, potentially impacting the remaining seats and the overall electoral landscape.

Chandrababu Naidu is contesting from Kuppam assembly segment in Chittoor district.

On the other hand, Janasena has released only the names of five candidates out of 24 candidates. The remaining list of candidates will be announced later, Pawan Kalyan said.

Here are the Jana Sena and TDP candidates announced so far:

Tenali – Nadendla Manohar

Nellimarla- Lokam Madhavi

Anakapalli – Konathala Ramakrishna

Rajanagaram- Bathula Balaramakrishna

Kakinada Rural- Pantham Nanaji

TDP List of candidates: