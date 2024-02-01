AP Assembly session to begin on February 5

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly would decide how many days the session should be held and the business of the house, including the presentation of the vote on account budget.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session is scheduled to begin on February 5. The session begins with the address of Governor S Abdul Nazeer to the joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council.

