13 jailed for drunk driving in Hyderabad

One of them had a Blood Alcohol Content of 408 against permitted 30 mg/100ml

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: That drunk driving is dangerous and puts one’s life and that of others too at risk is no secret. But has that deterred drivers in the city from driving after downing a few drinks? Not much, if the recent drive taken out by the Cyberabad Traffic Police is any indication.

With the prosecution of persons caught drunk driving and without driving licence in the Cyberabad limits beginning on Thursday, 13 persons were sentenced on a single day to imprisonment for terms ranging from one day to 13 days.

The person sentenced to 13 days was on a motorcycle and had the highest Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) among the cases disposed of on Thursday. The BAC reading was a shocking 408, against the permitted 30 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

Of the 13 imprisoned, nine were motorcyclists, with most of them having high BAC readings. Officials said driving licences of all these were being sent to the RTA for suspension. Interestingly, the court, apart from sending drunk drivers to jail, also imposed hefty penalties.

Among the 13 jailed, eight of whom were caught under the Balanagar Traffic Police Station limits, two were fined Rs 20,000 each, while one has to cough up Rs 15,000. A DCM van driver, who will be in jail for one day, has to pay Rs 12,000 and the rest Rs 10,000 each apart from their jail terms.

Five persons got two days each, while another five got one day each. One got four days, another three days and the 408 BAC-motorcyclist 13 days.

The total number of cases disposed of on Thursday was 173, of which 130 were of drunk driving, with the cumulative fine in these 130 cases being Rs 7.22 lakh. Forty-three driving licence cases too were disposed of, with a total fine of Rs 1.28 lakh.

Upsetting numbers

Cases disposed of on Jan 21: 173

Drunk driving: 130

Total imprisoned: 13

Bike: 9

Car: 2

DCM & Auto: 1 each

Total fine imposed for drunk driving: Rs 7,22,300

Imprisonment

1 day: 5 persons

2 days: 5

3 days: 1

4 days: 1

13 days: 1

