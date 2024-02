AP Assembly Speaker disqualifies 8 MLAs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 11:23 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has disqualified 8 MLAs who defected to other parties.

The disqualified MLAs include Mekapati Chandrashekhar Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, Karanam Balaram, Maddala Giri, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Kotam Reddy Sridhar, Anam Narayan Reddy and Vasupally Ganesh.