Early polls in Andhra Pradesh?

Indicating this at the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, CM Jagan said the ruling YSR Congress Party was fully prepared to face the polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Amaravati: The schedule for Andhra Pradesh elections may be released slightly earlier than expected, according to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Indicating this at the Cabinet meeting held here on Friday, he said the ruling YSR Congress Party was fully prepared to face the polls.

“We are ready for the elections. But still the ministers should work efficiently at the field level. The elections scheduled may be released about 20 days earlier than in the past,” he stated.

Jagan also asked his Cabinet colleagues to be wary of the opposition parties and the media organisations supporting them. He asked them not to take the false campaign in the yellow media lightly, and refute it strongly.