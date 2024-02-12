AP CM Jagan’s edited video on River Krishna water sharing triggers controversy

During the power point presentation on River Krishna issues in the Assembly, Congress played YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s edited video in which he thanks former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s stand on river water sharing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 08:33 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s efforts to play an edited version of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s video on River Krishna water sharing in the Assembly and corner the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) triggered a controversy.

During the power point presentation on River Krishna issues in the Assembly on Monday, the ruling party played YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s edited video in which he thanks former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s stand on river water sharing.

However, in the unedited version of the video, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister clearly explains that River Godavari water was being carried to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar for stabilizing the Krishna ayacut.

He clarified that Godavari water was not being drawn through Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. K Chandrashekhar Rao was magnanimous to permit diverting River Godavari water to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar routing the same across Telangana.

He was trying to maintain cordial relations between the two States and we should be happy for his gesture, Jaganmohan Reddy said in the video.

The BRS Members demanded the ruling party to play the entire video in the House but their plea was not considered.