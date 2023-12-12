AP: Devan Reddy denies reports of resignation

On Tuesday, Tippala Devan Reddy, the son of Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, refuted reports claiming his resignation from the YSR Congress Party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

On Tuesday, Tippala Devan Reddy, the son of Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, refuted reports claiming his resignation from the YSR Congress Party.

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy’s son, Tippala Devan Reddy, on Tuesday denied reports which said he had resigned from the YSR Congress Party.Both the father and son met the party’s regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy on the day. Devan Reddy said that he would abide by any decision taken by the party and wondered why he should leave the party when his father was MLA representing it.

Later, Subba Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s aim was to win all the 175 assembly seats in the state and changes were made in some constituencies towards this. The decision to change the coordinator in Gajuwaka was conveyed to Nagireddy two weeks ago and both Nagi Reddy and Devan Reddy said that they wanted Jagan to be Chief Minister whether they were given tickets to contest or not. Nagi Reddy also suggested choosing a winning candidate for the seat, he disclosed.

“There will be lot of changes in YSRCP all over the state. The pada yatra of Nara Lokesh will not benefit the Telugu Desam Party,” he commented.