Condoms turn on election heat in Andhra Pradesh!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 03:42 PM

Hyderabad: We have seen the distribution of wall clocks, sarees, clothes, electronic goods and what not, apart from the obvious booze and biryanis during elections.

But, candidates contesting elections never cease to amuse with the articles they distribute ahead of polls and keep coming up with innovative ideas. No, we are not talking about live chicken or goats being distributed to voters. That is a trend of the past!

As polls for the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly are just around the corner, political campaigns have picked up steam in the State, and going by the social media posts, the two key parties in the State have reportedly distributed “condoms” with their party branding on the boxes. Yes, condoms!

In a video shared by YSRCP on X (formerly Twitter), two party cadre can be heard discussing about a box of condoms bearing TDP’s logo. Dubbing it as “publicity madness,” the party urged TDP to stop with this and wondered if the Opposition party would resort to distributing Viagra next.

“Finally distributing condoms to people for their party campaign @JaiTDP . Where is the publicity madness? Will Next Share Viagras? At least stop there? Otherwise will further decline @nbcn @naralokesh @PawanKalyan? #EndofTDP (sic.),” posted YSRCP from their official handle.

In a similar video, however, TDP questioned the election “preparedness” of the YSRCP even as a man can be seen standing with a box of condoms with Jagan-led party’s logo on it.

Incidentally, YSRCP’s poll slogan for this elections is “Siddam” translating to “ready/prepared” in English.