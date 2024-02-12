| Congress Has Resolved Not To Handover Control Of Krishna Projects To Krmb Says Uttam

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy charged that after Telangana formation sufficient attention was not given to the requirements of the Krishna basin

Published Date - 12 February 2024

Hyderabad: Accusing the past government of failing to protect Telangana’s interests in River Krishna water sharing, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress has resolved not to handover the control of Krishna projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

To this effect, the Minister moved a resolution in the Assembly here on Monday and appealed to the Members of all parties to extend their support. This was followed by a power point presentation by the Minister for over an hour in the House.

The Minister charged that after Telangana formation sufficient attention was not given to the requirements of the Krishna basin. The past government through an ad-hoc agreement in 2015 had agreed for 299 tmc of water to Telangana and 512 tmc to Andhra Pradesh, he said amidst objections from BRS members, who said it was false.

Despite being detrimental to Telangana interests, the past government had also proposed to hand over the common projects, including Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar to KRMB, he accused triggering objections from BRS members.

During the presentation, the Minister said that from 2004 to 2014, 10,665 tmc inflows were registered in Srisailam and diversions of 737 tmc outside the basin. Similarly, after Telangana formation, 8,993 tmc inflows were registered and diversions of 1,200 tmc, he said, pointing out that this was gross injustice to Telangana.

“The diversions were more than united Andhra Pradesh due to incompetent BRS government. Inflows got reduced and diversions increased,” Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed.

The Minister also maintained that the past government did not claim for 225 tmc of water for ongoing projects, including Srisailam Left Bank canal, Kalwakurthy LIS, Nettempadu LIS, Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS and Dindi LIS before the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal. In addition to the existing projects covering 299 tmc, the ongoing projects were earmarked for utilization of 225 tmc and contemplated projects for 206 tmc. Though there was a scope for demanding 731 tmc, the past government agreed for only 299 tmc, he said asking how BRS members would defend this negligence.

In reply, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wanted the ruling party to provide an opportunity to make a presentation for explaining all the facts.