BJP blames BRS, Congress for centre handing over projects to KRMB

The Congress-led UPA government too had done injustice to people of Telangana by not considering the rightful share of the State in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, BJP member Maheshwar Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: BJP member A Maheshwar Reddy has aksed the Congress and the BRS not to blame each other but to take up the matter of handing over control of common projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) with the Centre and resolve the issue amicably.

Taking part in discussion on the resolution introduced by the government to not hand over control of common projects to KRMB unless the conditions put forth by the State have been fulfilled on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said the government should first try to find out the pros and cons of handing over the control of the projects to KRMB and then take a stand on the issue. “What I suggest is that let’s not oppose the move and take a delegation to PM Modi and find a solution to the problem. We will fight for our rights with the new tribunal. We will see that Telangana gets its due share of water in all the projects,” he said.

Blaming the previous government for the present situation, Maheshwar Reddy said that if the BRS government had not filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) on the Krishna river water sharing, the issue would have been resolved by the Centre by now. Despite the centre asking the Telangana government to withdraw the SLP, it did not do so for seven long years and in 2021 it withdrew its petition in the wake of an assurance given by the union government that it would consider the constitution of a new tribunal to resolve the vexed issue, he said.

The Congress-led UPA government too had done injustice to people of Telangana by not considering the rightful share of the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014, he said, adding that the previous BRS government and the present Congress government should explain to the people of the State, how Andhra Pradesh was drawing 8 TMC of water from Pothireddypadu head regulator on a daily basis. “The Congress government should tell the people of the State how it is going to stop this,”he said.

He wanted to know why the resolution was brought in the assembly and what purpose it was going to serve to the government. “It is nothing but an attempt to divert the issue,”he said.