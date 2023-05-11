AP DEECET 2023 application process has begun; check important dates

The AP DEECET 2023 exams will be held on May 12 and May 13, 2023, in the 13 erstwhile district headquarters of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:13 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET 2023) application process will begin from May 11, 2023, to May 28, 2023. Candidates who are interested in taking admissions into a two-year Diploma in Education (D.ED) in Government District Institutions of Educational Training (DIET’s) and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-2024 can apply on the official website, https://apdeecet.apcfss.in

The last day to submit the application is May 28, 2023.

The AP DEECET 2023 exams will be held on May 12 and May 13, 2023, in the 13 erstwhile district head quarters of Andhra Pradesh. The examination will be conducted online through spells. The examination fee for candidates of all categories is Rs. 750. The last day for the fee payment is May 27, 2023. Also, the candidates are allowed to download the hall ticket on June 5, 2023, on the official website.

The question paper will be available in Telugu/English, Urdu/English, and Tamil/English. In the entrance exam, the qualifying cutoff mark is 50% (50 marks out of a total 100). However, for SC/ST candidates, the qualifying percentage is 45% (45 out of 100).