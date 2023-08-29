AP govt contract nurses union appeals for service regularization

AP government had also given assurances to regularize the duties of outsourcing and contract nurses, who had joined their duties after the formation of separate statehood in June, 2014.

Hyderabad: The members of Andhra Pradesh Government Contract and Outsourcing Staff Nurses union on Tuesday urged the Andhra Pradesh Government, which in June of this year had decided to regularize the services of 10, 117 contract employees, to extend the facility to nurses who have been working on contract and outsourcing basis for the several in various medical wings in Andhra Pradesh.

The union members including its honorary president, A V Nageswara Rao, president, G Dayamani, general secretary, G Bhavani said that a large number of nurses posted at health care facilities under different health departments have continued to work on contract basis.

“The AP government should seriously consider and ensure that services of such nurses are regularized. There are nurses who are discharging their duties on contract basis since 2004-05 in Andhra Pradesh. However their services are yet to be regularized,” the State Nurses Association said.

Earlier, the AP government had also given assurances to regularize the duties of outsourcing and contract nurses, who had joined their duties after the formation of separate statehood in June, 2014.

“We urge the AP government to do justice for nurses who have been discharging their duties for several years. Just like other contract and outsourcing employees, the employment of nurses too should be regularized,” they said.