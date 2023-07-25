AP govt suspends employees’ leader Suryanarayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Representational Image

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended AP employees union president Suryanarayaa from service.

State commercial taxes chief commissioner Girija Sankar issued orders to this effect, saying that the suspension would continue till disciplinary action is taken on him.

Suryanarayana is facing charges along with his colleagues Meher Kumar, Sandhya, Venkatachalapai, and Satyanarayana, of causing loss to government revenue during 2019-21. As president of APGEA and AP Commercial Taxes Employees Union, he was said to have collected large sums of money and Vijayawada police had registered a case against him.

The government said that Suryanarayana was at large and was suspended since he did not cooperate during investigation.