AP High Court emerge champs of HCA A Division T-20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Sher Singh scored 56 runs and picked up two wickets for 20 to guide Andhra Pradesh High Court to a four-run victory over Air India in the final of the HCA A Division Institutions T-20 League cum Knockout Tournament held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Andhra Pradesh High Court rode on Sher Singh’s half-century and Sai Keerth Babji’s 49 to post 156/6 in 20 overs.

Later, Saaksham Gogia returned with three wickets for 35 to guide their side to lift the trophy.

For, Air India Jatin Mehta scored 49 and Prabhu Kiran scalped three wickets for 21.

Brief scores: A P High Court 152/6 in 20 overs (Sher Singh 56, Sai Keerth Babji 49; Prabhu Kiran 3/21, S Raju 2/25) bt Air India 148/7 in 20 overs (Jatin Mehta 49; Saaksham Gogia 3/35, Sher Singh 2/20).

