Chandrababu Naidu granted anticipatory bail in three cases

The cases pertain to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) aligment, Liquor policy and Sand policy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 02:47 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh High court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to TDP supremo and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in connection with three cases filed against him. The cases pertain to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) aligment, Liquor policy and Sand policy.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to former Excise minister Kollu Ravindra in connection with Liquor Policy case.