Skill Development Scam Case: AP High Court grants bail to Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with the alleged ₹3,300 crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam which reportedly took place during his stint as the Andhra chief minister.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:46 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: In a big relief, Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the multi-crore skill development scam case. He was on conditional medical bail for 4 weeks.

In March this year, the Andhra Pradesh Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) had initiated a probe into the case. The investigation followed notices to former Indian Railway Traffic Service officer Arja Srikanth, who was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the APSSDC in 2016, based on the statements by an accused turned approver and depositions by three IAS officers.