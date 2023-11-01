Andhra rail accident: Ex-gratia paid to victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

File Photo of Botsa Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has handed over cheques for compensation amounts to victims of the Kantakapalli train accident.

He called on the victims undergoing treatment at the government general hospital here on Wednesday and advised them to stay in the hospital till they recovered while assuring them that the government would provide them all the required assistance.

Later, talking to media persons, the minister said that the state government was paying Rs.2.59 crore compensation to the families of the 13 persons who died and 30 who were injured. While eight persons received the compensation on Tuesday, 12 others got it on Wednesday and the rest would be paid by Thursday, he said.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi, ex-gratia payments for the deceased cases were provided by Waltair Division within 20 hours, except in one case where the payment was completed on Tuesday after the process of identification and verification. The railways paid Rs 1.73 crores as exgratia to the victims, he said.