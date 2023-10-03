| Ncc Cadets From Ts Felicitated By Ddg For Exemplary Performances In All India Thal Sainik Camp

NCC cadets from TS felicitated by DDG for exemplary performances in All India Thal Sainik Camp

Air Commodore VM Reddy also personally interacted with almost all the participating cadets and congratulated them for the performance in All India Thal Sainik Camp-2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

NCC girl and boy cadets being felicitated by DDG, NCC Directorate (AP&T) Air Commodore VM Reddy after their return to Hyderabad from New Delhi where All India Thal Sainik Camp-2023 (AITSC-23) for NCC cadets (Boys and Girls) were held.

Hyderabad: A total of 91 NCC cadets, which included 50 boys and 41 girls, from the NCC Directorate of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh and their support staff, who performed exceedingly well in the All India Thal Sainik Camp-2023 (AITSC-23) for NCC cadets (Boys and Girls) of all states, held recently at DG NCC Carriappa Parade Ground, New Delhi, were felicitated by DDG, NCC Directorate (AP&T) Air Commodore VM Reddy, on their return to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Air Commodore VM Reddy also personally interacted with almost all the participating cadets and congratulated them for the performance in All India Thal Sainik Camp-2023.

The NCC cadets from TS and AP participated in various competitions such as map reading, field signals, judging distance, obstacle training, tent pitching etc and performed exceedingly well. The contingent of girls ranked overall fourth position while the boys contingent stood overall second position.

In the Inter Directorate Service Shooting championship, participants of NCC Directorate, AP and TS stood overall first, an achievement and proud moment for both the states and NCC Fraternity of AP&T NCC Directorate.