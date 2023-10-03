Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Rachakonda police nab person transporting 10 kg ganja

Acting on tip off, the SOT team along with the Balapur police caught Kurasam Rajesh Dora (23), a resident of East Godavari.

Rachakonda police nab person transporting 10 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of Rachakonda police caught a person while transporting ganja and seized 10 kilograms of the contraband from him.

Acting on tip off, the SOT team along with the Balapur police caught Kurasam Rajesh Dora (23), a resident of East Godavari while he was transporting the contraband from Sileru in AP to Hyderabad to supply to customers. A case is booked against him at Balapur police station.

