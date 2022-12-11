AP lagging behind in IT, says BJP MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Though Visakhapatnam is the the third biggest city in the country and placed ninth in revenue earnings, it has not developed in IT industry due to negligence of the state government, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has alleged.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he pointed out that five lakh employees were working from home and several lakhs had gone to Bangalore for IT jobs. “Such a situation should be used to invite IT companies and encourage them which would provide employment to many youths. However, several towers in the IT Hills here are empty and the existing companies are facing difficulties due to lack of basic facilities. They don’t get packages from IT companies unlike others and so they are not encouraged,” he alleged.

Noting that he was ready to address problems of Visakhapatnam if they were brought to his notice, the BJP MP said he had already raised the port pollution and ESI hospital issues in the Parliament. The BJP would always strive for employment generation, he said and blamed the state government for not giving its share even while the Centre came forward to implement several projects. “RINL is getting a project soon and we wanted land for another project in Andhra University. Our Modi government is ready to do good to the people and I have already informed the Vizag situation. We will shortly prepare a chargesheet on AP government,” he stated.