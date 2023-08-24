Vijayawada: YSRCP, TDP workers clash at Veeravalli police station

TDP cadres attacked a YSRCP worker at Rangannagudem over tearing of flexies, resulting in severe injuries to the latter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Vijayawada: Leaders and workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Telugu Desam Party clashed at the Veeravalli police station near here on Thursday, leading to tension in the area.

According to reports, TDP cadres attacked a YSRCP worker at Rangannagudem over tearing of flexies, resulting in severe injuries to the latter. The ruling party leaders then went to the police station to lodge a complaint where the TDP former ministers Devineni Uma, and Kollu Ravindra along with local leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao who recently left the YSRCP to join the TDP, began to argue with the police over the issue.

When the TDP workers tried to attack their rivals, police stopped them and with tension mounting, fresh police forces arrived at the place to control the situation as TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh was touring the district in the name of `Yuvagalam’ pada yatra.