AP people keen on getting Telangana model replicated: BRS AP chief

BRS AP unit president Thota Chandrasekhar unfurled the tri-colour at the BRS AP unit office in Guntur as part of the Independence Day celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Thota Chandrasekhar (File Photo)

Hyderabad: People in Andhra Pradesh are seeking the development model of Telangana to be replicated in the State. The overwhelming response of the people to BRS activities and programmes is an indication of the growing support base of the party, BRS AP unit president Thota Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

He unfurled the tri-colour at the BRS AP unit office in Guntur as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Later addressing an extended meeting of party leaders and functionaries, he voiced concern over the plight of the youths in the State. More were turning jobless, he said, adding that though the State was abundatly endowed with natural resources, the priorities of the government were different. Scant attention was paid to creation of employment opportunities for the youth. The employment potential of the State was huge, but still left untapped.

He said unless the government paid attention to creation of employment opportunities to the jobless, they would be left with the option of large scale migration and it would not be in the interest of the State. Andhra Pradesh remained backward in all fields compared to Telangana.

The TDP and YCP governments in the State had failed in realizing the bifurcation promises made by the Centre. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader in the country who could challenge the BJP. The BJP government was on a privatization spree. Not even government institutions were being spared, he said.