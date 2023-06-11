AP: Perni Nani refutes Nadda’s allegations against YSRCP government

BJP had become TJP in Andhra Pradesh (with some TDP Rajya Sabha members crossing the floor to join BJP), said Perni Nani

Amaravati: Former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Perni Nani on Sunday refuted the allegations of BJP national president JP Nadda who alleged misrule in Andhra Pradesh, and urged the leader not to be carried away by others words but speak with responsibility as one holding the highest position of a national party.

Reacting to the remarks of Nadda at a public meeting in Srikalahasti on Saturday night that large scale irregularities were resorted to in mining, sand, liquor, and lands, the YSRCP leader, at a media conference here retorted, “We are questioning you and reply if you can. The Jagan government has credited Rs 2.16 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of BC, SC, ST, Minority and economically backward classes. YSRCP government is the only one of its kind to have implemented so many welfare schemes for the people. Has the BJP spent even half this amount in any of the states under its rule? Though the financial situation in the state is not sound, the government stood by all sections of the people and we are providing corruption free, good governance,” he stated.

Pointing out that the people in Karnataka had taught a lesson to the BJP by defeating its corrupt government there, Nani observed that the BJP had become TJP in Andhra Pradesh (with some TDP Rajya Sabha members crossing the floor to join BJP). Even if it tried its best, the BJP would never be able to win even one seat in Andhra Pradesh, he stated.

“Mr Nadda, the opposition parties are levelling many allegations against you in Delhi and rocked the Parliament. If you are capable, try to answer them,” he said.

