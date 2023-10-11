AP police uncover infant sale scam: Woman pressured to sell ten-day-old baby

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Amalapuram: A man threatened and induced a lactating mother into selling their ten day-old infant in this coastal town and five persons involved in the case have landed behind bars.

According to police, Pasupuleti Varalakshmi, 34, was living alone in Gollagudem area after her husband abandoned her. She was working as a sweeper in a private bank and has been living with a cook Kotthapalli Ramu for the past three years.

Varalakshmi gave birth to a girl child on September 25 and Ramu, who was offered money, was prepared to sell the child. He threatened and lured Varalakshmi, and on October 4, took the infant to Kakinada and sold it to some persons from whom a childless couple purchased the infant for Rs.3.2 lakh. Varalakshmi was paid only Rs.1.4 lakh in the bargain.

When Ramu spent Rs.20,000 of her money, Varalakshmi lodged a complaint. The police who identified six persons and arrested five of them including Ramu. The arrested were produced in the court and sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Police restored the child to the mother.