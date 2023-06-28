Priest dies in a road mishap in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Medak: A priest, who sustained serious injuries in a road mishap late on Tuesday, died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Rajeshwara Sharma (38), who was working as a priest at the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple at Siddhapur, was going to Ramayampet in a car on Tuesday night along with two of his friends when a DCM van from the opposite direction hit the car. Sharma sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital, where he died this morning.