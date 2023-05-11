Check direct link of AP POLYCET 2023 answer key

AP POLYCET 2023 was conducted on May 10, the answer key for AP POLYCET 2023 will be uploaded on the official website.

Published Date - 02:26 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Exam (AP POLYCET) 2023 was conducted on May 10, and 1,43,592 students attended the exam. The technical education commissioner, Chadalavada Nagarani, said that the answer key for AP POLYCET 2023 will be uploaded on the official website, http://sbtetap.gov.in on May 13 and the results will be released within 10 days.

The exam was conducted in 499 centers, and for every 24 candidates, one invigilator was appointed. A total of 55,562 girls and 88,030 boys attended the exam, with an overall attendance of 89.56 percent.

The examination was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.