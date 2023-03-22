AP: Rs. 7.5 crore worth gold seized at Vijayawada railway station

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Vijayawada: Customs officials on Wednesday seized 12.97 kg of gold worth about Rs 7.5 crore at Vijayawada railway station here.

The gold in the form of ornaments and biscuits, was being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh.

On a tip off, the officials conducted the raid and seized five kg. of gold from three persons who were taken into custody. Basing on the information provided by the latter, they took some others also into custody and seized 7.97 kg. of gold from their possession.

A case was registered and being investigated, officials said.