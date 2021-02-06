AP SEC a stooge of TDP: Minister Peddireddy

“It seems Nimmagadda wants to make Chandrababu as the Chief Minister again”, said the Minister on Saturday

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Tirupati: Panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has alleged that the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was working under the ‘direction’ of Telugu Desam Party president N.Chandrababu Naidu. Talking to media persons here after Nimmagadda directed the Director General of Police to ensure that Peddireddy was confined to his residence till February 21 when the panchayat elections will come to close, the minister wondered how an SEC could take action on a minister of a government. “It seems Nimmagadda wants to make Chandrababu as the Chief Minister again. Nimmagadda has to attend before the Privilege Committee and he will go to prison,” he remarked. On the special app introduced by the SEC, the minister felt that it could not have been done without Chandrababu’s knowledge.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .