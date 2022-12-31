AP Students JAC welcomes BRS

Because of the vision and commitment of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all sections of people, especially the farmers and weaker sections, were reaping benefits of several welfare programmes in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Like farmers and other sections, now students in Andhra Pradesh too are welcoming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) asserting that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership was need of the hour.

Because of the vision and commitment of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all sections of people, especially the farmers and weaker sections, were reaping benefits of several welfare programmes in Telangana. But in Andhra Pradesh, there was no clarity on the State’s capital and the The BJP-led union Government had failed in fulfilling the assurances made to Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act, said Rayapati Jagadish, president of the AP Youth and Students Joint Action Committee.

He was addressing a press conference in Ongole in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The JAC had held a meeting in Ongole, after their meeting in Guntur. Explaining the necessity of the Chief Minister’s leadership for Andhra Pradesh, one crore pamphlets would be printed and distributed to the households, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh needs a leader like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. All the welfare and development programmes being implemented in Telangana have to be replicated in Andhra Pradesh” Jagadish stressed.

Apart from agriculture sector, power, industries and IT sectors were witnessing rapid development in Telangana. Several irrigation projects were completed in eight years, besides implementing Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power supply for farming community programmes.

On the contrary, Andhra Pradesh was plagued with several issues and was reeling under crisis, he said. Andhra Pradesh leaders were more focused on their personal development and failed to secure Special Status to the State, he informed.

“Welcoming BRS and K Chandrashekhar Rao in Andhra Pradesh is a historic necessity. He is strongly opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government’s anti-people and undemocratic policies” said Jagadish.

Impressed with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) policies, cutting across party lines many leaders in Karnataka, are joining the party. On Saturday, nearly 200 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders joined the BRS at Chillargi village in Bidar district in the presence of Narayankhed MLA Bhupal Reddy.