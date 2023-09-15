AP: Tirupati to get electric double-decker bus

Tirupati: In a significant step towards enhancing public transportation in the bustling pilgrim city of Tirupati, a state-of-the-art electric double-decker bus is being introduced on its roads within the next month.

The electric vehicle (EV), valued at 2 crore, arrived in the city on Thursday. It has been acquired by Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited. The double-decker will immensely change the commuting experience within the city.