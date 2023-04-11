AP: Vizag airport records 55.14 per cent growth in passenger traffic

Visakhapatnam airport has registered a growth of 55.14 per cent in passenger traffic and increase of 41.13 per cent in aircraft movement
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam airport has registered a growth of 55.14 per cent in passenger traffic and increase of 41.13 per cent in aircraft movement in the just concluded financial year 2022-23.
According to Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar, the number of passengers from the airport increased from 16,10,483 in 2021-22 to 24,98,454 while the aircraft movements rose from 14,852 to 20,961 in 2022-23.