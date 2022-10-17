Pawan Kalyan leaves Vizag by special flight

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who was stranded in the city and had confined himself to hotel room for two days, left by a special flight to Vijayawada on Monday.

The film star had reached the city on Saturday evening to participate in `Janavani’ programme on Sunday. However, the police served notices on him on Sunday afternoon saying that prohibitory orders were in vogue and urged him not to hold rallies or meetings of any kind. This saw the star staying back in the hotel and finally leaving the city on Monday, in the company of party leaders Nadendla Manohar and G. Ramanjaneyulu.

Police have beefed up security at the Vijayawada international airport in view of Pawan Kalyan‘s arrival there and it is said he will go directly to the Jana Sena Party office in Mangalagari.

The film star is likely to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Tuesday and lodge a complaint with him on the events and police attitude in Visakhapatnam.