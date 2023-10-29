AP: Youth murdered in drunken brawl in Visakhapatnam

A youth was murdered by choking him to death in a swimming pool following a drunken brawl
Visakhapatnam: A youth was murdered by choking him to death in a swimming pool following a drunken brawl on Sunday.
According to reports, some boys and girls from Vizianagaram arrived in Achyutapuram near here for a rave party. They consumed liquor and a drunken brawl ensued over a girl which saw the youth, Sai Varma, forcibly pushed into the swimming pool and choked to death.
Police registered a case and are investigating.