AP: Youth murdered in drunken brawl in Visakhapatnam

A youth was murdered by choking him to death in a swimming pool following a drunken brawl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Representational Image.

Visakhapatnam: A youth was murdered by choking him to death in a swimming pool following a drunken brawl on Sunday.

According to reports, some boys and girls from Vizianagaram arrived in Achyutapuram near here for a rave party. They consumed liquor and a drunken brawl ensued over a girl which saw the youth, Sai Varma, forcibly pushed into the swimming pool and choked to death.

Police registered a case and are investigating.

Also Read Telangana: Man ends life at Moinabad