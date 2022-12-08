AP: YSRCP shifts to election mode

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

File Photo

Tadepalli: The ruling YSR congress Party shifted to election mode with its president and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy giving directions to the party cadre here on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing a meeting of regional coordinators, district presidents and constituency observers here, he asked the party leaders to recruit 5,20,000 village leaders at the rate of two village leaders for each cluster comprising 50 families and also appoint three conveners in the jurisdiction of each secretariat.

Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers and top leaders who attended the meeting are of the view that the key decision by Jagan would go a long way in tilting the scales in the party favour in the 2024 polls.