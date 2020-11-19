Apalis holds edge in Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 2:40 pm

Chennai: The Robert Foley-trained Apalis holds an edge over others to win the Chief Minister’s Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Royal Dreams 1, Shalem 2, Regal Tiara 3

2. Naomi 1, Angel Heart 2, Supreme Excelsior 3

3. Branka 1, Sprit Of Zion 2, Pappa Rich

4. Emissary 1, Cher Amie 2, Priceless Ruler 3

5. Apalis 1, King T’chala 2, Bernardini

6. Knight In Armour 1, Kingston Heath 2, Star Ranking 3

7. Amaterasu 1, Beethovan 2, Star Templar 3

8. Moonlight Night 1, Vinco 2, Beforethedawn 3

Day’s Best: Naomi.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

