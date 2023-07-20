Apollo 11 Mission: One Giant Leap For Mankind | 54th International Moon Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

It’s International Moon Day! On this day, we mark one of the greatest achievements of mankind and reflect on the significance of the Moon in our lives. But before we delve into that, let’s take a quick rewind to one of the most iconic missions that made this day possible – the Apollo 11 mission.

On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission marked a historic moment when humans first set foot on the Moon. American astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins undertook this remarkable journey with a singular objective – to land on the Moon and return safely to Earth.

