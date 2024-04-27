Sircilla police busts cyberfraud gang, arrests two people

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said the Chinese firm, which set up a call center in Cambodia, was committing cybercrimes such as job frauds, lottery frauds and others by calling Indian phone numbers.

27 April 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Sircilla police busted a cybercrime gang, which was cheating people with the help of a Chinese company based in Cambodia. Besides arresting two of its members, a victim was also rescued with the help of Cambodian police.

Disclosing details about the gang, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said the Chinese firm, which set up a call center in Cambodia, was committing cybercrimes such as job frauds, lottery frauds and others by calling Indian phone numbers. About 500 to 600 Indians were employed at the call center.

Atikam Shiva Prasad from Peddur recently went to Cambodia in search of employment. He gave Rs.1.40 lakh to an agent named Kancharla Sai Prasad of Kodimyala of Jagtial district to complete the process. After reaching there, he was deployed in the Chinese call center by taking away his passport and forced to commit cybercrimes. Not only Shiva Prasad, about 500 to 600 Indians from different areas are working in the center.

Indian nationals working in call centers would be given Indian phone numbers and made to do job frauds, lottery frauds and other tasks since they were familiar with the local languages.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shiva Prasad’s mother Laxmi four days ago, Sircilla town police registered a case and began investigation. Cops confirmed the fraud after speaking with Shiva Prasad through WhatsApp call.

Police then spoke to the Indian Embassy authorities in Cambodia and shared the details of Shiva Prasad. Local police rescued Shiva Prasad, who is expected to reach India within two days.

The agent Sai Prasad was allegedly sending candidates to their gang member Sadakat from Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. Sadakat is currently staying in Maldives. Later, Sadakat would send the candidate to another member Abid Ansari from Pune of Maharashtra. Both Sai Prasad and Sadakat would get Rs 10,000 each towards commission from each candidate.

Both Sai Prasad and Abid Ansari were arrested and a lookout circular has been issued for the remaining accused.