Applications galore: Govt school conducts screening test for Class 6 students

The school would release a selection list after the screening test conducted on Thursday, he said, adding that they would give due priority to orphans, children of single parents and children from poor families on humanitarian grounds in the selection list.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 13 June 2024, 08:09 PM

Siddipet: In what could be a rare occurrence for government schools, this school in Siddipet was forced to conduct a screening test for students after a whopping 650 applications came in though there were just 250 seats.

The management of the Indira Nagar Public School in Siddipet conducted a screening test at the school on Thursday, with 650 students appearing for the test.

With the number of applications going much beyond the permitted number of 250, the school management had already hung a ‘No Admissions’ board at the entrance gate a few days ago.

The school, famous for best practices of teaching over the last few years, has been producing the best results in the Class 10 board examination as well.

The school provides admission to 200 students into Class 6 every year. However, it got 300 applications seeking admission into Class 6. The remaining 350 applications were submitted by students seeking admissions into Classes 70 to 10.

But there were only very few vacancies in each of these classes. Speaking to Telangana Today, Head Master Ammana Raja Prabhakar Reddy said nearly 40 per cent of the applications were from private school students.

During the last academic year, the school had achieved a 99.13 pass percentage in the Class 10 board examination as only one out of 231 students had failed.

The school had a digital classroom, computer lab, science lab, library and other facilities apart from a committed faculty.

The full strength of the school is 250. While Classes 8, 9 and 10 had 250 students in five sections, Classes 6 and 7 had 200 students in four sections. Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao was instrumental in the school getting so many facilities and achieving good results, and in turn, becoming one of the most sought after schools in the district.