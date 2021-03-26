Applications invited for JEE Main April session

Online applications for the April session will be accepted till April 4 and the entrance test will be conducted from April 27 to 30.

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session.

Students can apply for or withdraw from the remaining JEE Main 2021 sessions. The JEE Main April session will be conducted only for paper-I (BE/BTech). Candidates wishing to appear for paper-2 (BArch and/or BPlanning) can apply for the May session for which a schedule will be announced in the due course, the NTA said.

Candidates who have applied earlier for April/May session can modify their particulars like session, category, subject, etc., till April 4. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on April 4 and candidates must be extremely careful while filling online application form, the NTA said.

For more details, visit the websites www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.