Telangana Development Forum provides natural farming training to school children

Led by TDF India President, Matta Rajeshwar Reddy, the event aimed to educate students about the significance of connecting with nature through natural farming practices.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 05:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Development Forum (TDF) as a part of its Jaikisan project has conducted a Natural Farming Awareness and Training program for 8th to 10th-grade students of Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School in the city. Led by TDF India President, Matta Rajeshwar Reddy, the event aimed to educate students about the significance of connecting with nature through natural farming practices.

The program took place at the farm of natural farming specialist Byreddy Naresh Reddy in Chipurgudem, situated within the Chillasagar Village of Mulugu in Siddipet. A group of 58 students and six school teachers enthusiastically engaged in the training session.

The event commenced with a Gou Pooja, emphasizing the importance of cow dung and urine in enriching soil microbial activity. Naresh Reddy led discussions on global issues stemming from inorganic farming, highlighting health concerns and the importance of consuming naturally grown produce.

Practical sessions included farm bed preparation, sowing seeds, weed removal, paddy sowing, and vegetable harvesting, providing students with hands-on experience. Later Rajeshwar Reddy was gifted with a cow by the students as their contribution to natural farming.

The event underscored natural farming as a vital solution for human and environmental health, advocating for its wider adoption for the betterment of society. Aspiring farmers and students were invited to visit Naresh Reddy’s farm regularly for further learning opportunities.