Approach authorities first, petitioner told

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, dismissed a PIL filed by Narender Kazipeta seeking directions to the state to appoint an expert committee to conduct inquiry/study on illegalities and suggest remedies for bringing accountability in the private health system. The petitioner also sought directions to the state to strengthen government hospitals and also to impose an exemplary fine of up to Rs 50 crore on the State of Telangana for conducting illegal/negligent practice and deposit in public health fund/Chief Minister Relief fund/Arogyasree fund. The panel found fault with the petitioner for approaching the court directly without placing his grievance before the authorities.

Official pulled up

The same panel came down heavily on Syed Yasin Quereshi, Deputy Commissioner Prohibition and Excise Department Mahabubnagar. He was earlier awarded punishment in a contempt case. It observed that the officer imposed additional conditions on a petitioner in a writ petition which were not part of the order of the High Court. Earlier, a single judge of the court directed the contemnor to release the seized vehicle of the petitioner. The judge directed the contemnor to give an undertaking that the vehicle will not be alienated and no third-party interest will be created. The contemnor did not release the vehicle and further imposed a condition to furnish two sureties. The said action was in contempt. Additional Advocate General appearing for the contemnor sought time to file additional counter affidavit. The case was posted to April 16.

Land compensation

The same panel questioned the action of the State in not paying compensation to the landowner after acquiring the land belonging to Sri Uttareswara Swamy Temple at Singareddypalem in Nelakondapalli village in Khammam district for the purpose of house sites to the weaker sections and constructions of a government degree college and agriculture market yard. The land was acquired in 1998. A Sanjeev Kumar appearing for the State said originally Rs 4,11,500 was awarded by the Land Acquisition Officer and the same was deposited but the amount was enhanced to Rs 16,45,944 and the same would be deposited. The panel directed the State to file a compliance report within 4 weeks. It also directed that the interest portion be added to the compensation and adjourned the case.

